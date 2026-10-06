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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ensure leadership of women innovators in agri tech: Sinha

Ensure leadership of women innovators in agri tech: Sinha

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the gathering at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar on Monday.
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday addressed the 60th annual convention of the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE), co-hosted by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir.

In his remarks, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the significance of the convention’s themes — women-led engineering innovations in smart farming and AI and robotics for Gen-Z farming. He noted that these subjects underline India’s transition from overcoming food security challenges to assuming a leadership role in global agriculture.

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He emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir, with its rich agricultural heritage and challenging terrain, is the most suitable venue for such deliberations.

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The Lieutenant Governor underscored the critical role of women in agriculture, noting that nearly 64 per cent to 76 per cent of the rural female workforce is engaged in farming and allied activities, often without wages or land ownership.

He called for empowering women innovators and ensuring their leadership in agricultural technology. He urged institutions and private-sector stakeholders to support women-led start-ups and create laboratories, fellowships and incubation platforms that nurture young women engineers from rural areas.

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“Women-led start-ups in agricultural technology should receive financing with the same confidence with which any other start-up is provided the necessary support and facilities,” he said.

The L-G said, “We must ensure that our engineering colleges and agricultural universities actively nurture them to reach positions of technological leadership.”

“Laboratories, fellowships and incubation platforms should be created where a young woman engineer or scientist from a village in Kishtwar or Kupwara can see her idea progress through a credible journey into a market-ready product,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that artificial intelligence and robotics must be developed with affordability and accessibility at their core. He cautioned that innovations should not remain confined to large land-holding farmers but must reach small and marginal farmers, who constitute nearly 86 per cent of India’s farming community. He advocated for tools that can operate on ordinary smartphones in low-bandwidth villages and for collective ownership models through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

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