Ensure migrants follow Covid norms, Ladakh tells officials

Jammu, February 1

Amid rising Covid cases, Ladakh has asked officials to ensure that the migrants, who are engaged here for several infrastructural projects, follow Covid norms before entering the UT.

At a meeting in Leh district in which Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Motup Dorjay took part, a discussion was held on the issue of migrants. Gyalson said officials working on controlling Covid were asked to ensure that standard operating procedure (SOPs) and Covid-appropriate behaviour are followed before allowing migrants in the UT.

He also said the private contractors had been asked to follow the norms before hiring workers.

Motup Dorjay, CMO, said many Covid cases were from outside the UT. “Many tourists and other people who are arriving in Leh through air route are being found positive,” he said.

During the meeting, Dorjay stressed the need for arranging proper facilities, including Covid care supplies at every institutional quarantine centre for the labourers.

Shrikant Suse has asked the officials of different department to follow Covid guidelines before hiring migrant workers and directed them to hire only fully vaccinated labourers.

Meanwhile, Kargil district has also increased vigil against Covid. Officials are holding regular market checking and are ensuring administration of the first dose of vaccine for the 15-18 age group.

