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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ensure separatist leader Shabir Shah isn’t unnecessarily handcuffed: NIA court

Ensure separatist leader Shabir Shah isn’t unnecessarily handcuffed: NIA court

Shah had submitted that handcuffing, given his advanced age and multiple medical ailments, could cause him pain and further endanger his health

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah. FILE
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A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has directed jail authorities to ensure that separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah is not unnecessarily handcuffed while being escorted from the Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal to a hospital or court.

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The directions came while disposing of an application filed by Shah, who had sought medical treatment and specific directions against handcuffing or shackling during his movement to a hospital or court. The order was passed on August 18 by Special Judge, NIA Court, Jammu, Prem Sagar.

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Shah had submitted that handcuffing, given his advanced age and multiple medical ailments, could cause him pain and further endanger his health.

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According to the four-page order, the medical report submitted by the Superintendent of Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, stated that Shah had been provided treatment by visiting specialised doctors and had also been examined by a visiting physician.

“Admittedly, the accused is of advance stage of 74 years of age and suffering from several ailments,” the court observed, directing the jail authorities to take him to specialised doctors whenever required.

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The court further directed the jail authorities to follow the rules prescribed under the jail manual while escorting Shah to a hospital or court.

The court said Shah should not be unnecessarily handcuffed and should instead be escorted by sufficient security personnel.

Shah was arrested in April by the NIA in connection with a three-decade-old terror case related to mob violence and firing on policemen during a terrorist's last rites at Naaz crossing in Srinagar. His arrest came shortly after he was released on bail after nearly seven years of imprisonment in other NIA cases, including one related to terror funding.

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