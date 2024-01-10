Ensure success of Khelo India winter games: L-G to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 9

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the 4th Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to begin on February 2 at Gulmarg.

The Lt Governor directed the departments to complete all works expeditiously through time-bound action plans and ensure all facilities meet international standards.

“The success of previous editions of Khelo India Winter Games has transformed J&K into a winter sports hub. It must be ensured that this year too becomes a momentous occasion for athletes and winter sports enthusiasts coming to UT from across the country. We will have an opportunity to present our rich culture and warm hospitality and everyone must work together to create memorable experience for them,” Sinha said.

The meeting also discussed the comprehensive strategy for promotional campaigns, establishment of joint control rooms, deputation of nodal officers, smooth flow of traffic, parking spaces, lodging, transportation, uninterrupted power and water supply, medical facilities, public utility and other amenities.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Adviser to Lt Governor; Atal Dullo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; senior officers of police and civil administration attended the meeting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Manoj Sinha