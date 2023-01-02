Ensure waste segregation: Jammu MC to residents

Jammu, January 1
The Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC) has asked the residents to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at source. Mayor Rajinder Sharma chaired a meeting to review the issues related to the solid waste management. MC Commissioner Rahul Yadav and health officials of the civic body were also present.
Sharma said solid waste management was an essential service. “It is necessary for reducing and eliminating the adverse impacts of waste materials on human health and the environment to support economic development and superior quality of life,” the mayor said.
The mayor said, “Major components are involved in better management of municipal solid waste in any city that include segregation, collection and transportation, processing and disposal.”
He said waste segregation should be done at the households, shops, commercial places in separate dustbins. “While green dustbin should be used for wet waste (biodegradable), blue dustbin should be used for dry waste ,” he said.
