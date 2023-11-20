Ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism, DGP tells officers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 19

DGP RR Swain on Sunday held a series of meetings in the border district of Rajouri, stressing upon officers to maintain zero tolerance against terrorism, narcotics smuggling and corruption.

His visit to Rajouri comes two days after security forces eliminated a terrorist in an encounter in the Behrote Top area of the district. He felicitated officers and personnel who participated in the operation on November 17.

He also said that the J&K Police were the best force to fight terrorism as no one knows the topography and demography as they do. He said so while addressing police personnel in Rajouri. He interacted with DSPs and SHOs of Rajouri and Poonch.

He also chaired a meeting of officers from the Army, the CRPF, the BSF and sister agencies. Officers agreed upon coming up with more action against terrorism and their supporters.

Revisiting and rejuvenating the border police posts with the support and synergy of other forces was also discussed. Measures for strengthening the intelligence and border security grids were also discussed in the meeting.

The DGP stressed on identification of terror ecosystem besides identification of forward and backward linkages in the NDPS cases. He underlined that strict action be ensured against the errants. Officers were directed by the DGP to ensure zero tolerance on terror, narcotics trade, bovine smuggling and corruption. Addressing the police personnel, the DGP urged the officials to work with honesty and full dedication, adding that there was no need to be afraid of anyone for doing lawful duty.

The DGP said that no one could be better than the J&K Police in fighting the terrorism here as no one knows the topography and demography as they do. “Jurisdictional officers and jawans must establish a goodwill bond with the people and that is possible only when we reach to the people to listen to their problems,” the DGP said.

He exhorted upon the personnel to develop mechanisms wherein the bond with the people are strengthened which will help in getting more and more actionable information about the terrorists and will help in destroying the terror ecosystem.

“Make efforts to be in good contact with maximum number of people in your area of responsibilities. We have to ensure their trust on us because we are from them, we are one of them,” he added. A police spokesman said rejuvenating border police posts with the support of other forces was also discussed. (With PTI inputs)

