Environment in J&K conducive for investments: Shah to industrialists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Lauding the efforts of the J&K administration in formulating “right” policies and improved law and order situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today told industry leaders that business environment in the Union Territory was worthy of making investment. He asked industrialists to pay attention to it.

Addressing industry leaders at a function organised by ASSOCHAM, Shah said, “You should choose an area considering your market or profitability. I cannot have any suggestion or priority on that. You can invest anywhere in the country.... But I would at least say that both the policies as well as the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir are worthy of investment. You must pay attention to this.”

The Home Minister said the government’s “all-embracing” and “all-inclusive” schemes had led to the multi-faceted development of India, which had dazzled the world. “Our ideology has made the country safe,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he exhorted industrialists to take advantage of the ‘policy certainty’. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the government never took populist decisions to serve vote bank. It has worked for the betterment of people and ensuring political stability in the country,” he said.

In a country like India, which is as large as a continent, development would be possible only through the whole of government approach and Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented this vision of Team India on the ground and thus good results have come from every field in the last nine years, he said.

“We don’t take decisions considering vote banks. Otherwise, GST would have never come in this country. We know there is a long army of people mocking the GST (Goods and Services Tax) as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. But we never cared for such things,” Shah said, adding that development cannot be done without the right policies, which need to be formed with far-sightedness and certainty.

The Union Home Minister also said the government had been working to bring down logistics cost to GDP to 7.5% from the current 13% against the global average of 8%. He also went on to add that without the development of the country’s infrastructure and reduction of logistics costs, development is not possible.

According to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the Central Government, led by Narendra Modi, has laid a strong foundation for making India a developed nation by 2047 and a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

The Home Minister said the government had made a plan of Rs 100 lakh crore investments in infrastructure with some mega projects such as the doubling of railway lines, their widening, dedicated freight corridors from Mumbai to Delhi and Amritsar to Kolkata besides 11 other industrial corridors.

No populist decision

According to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the government never took populist decisions to serve vote bank, but worked for the betterment of people and ensuring political stability in the country.

“Otherwise, GST would have never come in this country. Development can’t be done without the right policies,” the Home Minister adds.