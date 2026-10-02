EOW chargesheet against man for forging signatures of J&K L-G

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly forging the signatures of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the agency said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Sub-Judge Srinagar against Saqlain Mushtaq Dar, a resident of Pulwama district, under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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“The case relates to a forged communication purportedly addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, in which the sender falsely impersonated the Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

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He said the communication was prepared using a counterfeit official letterhead and forged signature.

“It was intended to unlawfully influence the functioning of the Anantnag district police administration,” the spokesperson said.

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During the course of the investigation, the allegations and evidence collected were found to substantiate the commission of offences under the relevant provisions of the BNS, he said.