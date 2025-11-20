DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / EPFO holds outreach seminar on employment scheme

EPFO holds outreach seminar on employment scheme

Officials say PMVBRY is a landmark initiative aimed at boosting formal employment

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
BK Agrawal, Chief Controller of Accounts, and other officals during an outreach seminar on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana-2025 in Jammu.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Jammu, organised an outreach seminar on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana-2025 (PMVBRY-2025) on Wednesday.

The programme witnessed participation from senior officers of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, EPFO, and leading representatives of major industrial bodies of the region.

The event was presided over by BK Agrawal, ICAS, Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Labour & Employment, who emphasised that PMVBRY 2025 is a landmark initiative aimed at boosting formal employment and strengthening India’s social security architecture.

He urged industries to extend full cooperation in adopting the scheme and underlined that employers stand to benefit enormously through government support for new job creation.

Agrawal further highlighted that industries must not limit themselves to statutory compliance alone but should actively invest in training, skilling and educational programmes for their workforce.

He said that such efforts will prepare employees for future roles, improve productivity and ensure that the region’s industrial sector remains competitive in the evolving economic landscape.

More than 150 establishments participated in the seminar, where EPFO officials briefed them on the operational framework, eligibility conditions and incentives under PMVBRY-2025.

Sumeet Singh, Regional PF Commissioner-I, said that the overwhelming participation of industries reflects the region’s collective commitment to expanding formal employment. He highlighted that more than 250 establishments and 4,000 employees have already enrolled in the scheme from Jammu division.

He explained the benefits of the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2025, reminding establishments that the six-month window offers an excellent opportunity to regularise enrolments with only a nominal penalty of Rs 100.

