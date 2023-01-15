EPFO's Jammu staff to get bicycles to cut carbon

Our Correspondent

Jammu: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to give bicycles to its staff for local commuting. This will help in making Jammu a carbon-neutral city, officials said. The initiative is being led by 50-year old Provident Fund Commissioner Rizwan-ud-din, a passionate cyclist himself. PTI

Ladakh admn plans to regulate off-roading

Jammu: The Ladakh administration has decided to regulate off-roading activities by tourists in wildlife and other eco-sensitive areas. The aim is to ensure wildlife habitat and Union Territory’s ecology are not harmed, officials said at a meeting chaired by Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Administrative Secretary, Tourism.