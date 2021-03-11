Every house in Palli village of Samba has tap water: Government

Jammu, April 25
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Palli village of Samba where Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited on Sunday has been fully covered with household tap water connection at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore. The project in the village also includes a tube well with 6,000 gallons of water discharge capacity per hour.
“We have also constructed a sump tank with 30,000-gallon capacity. The water will be stored in the sump tank which will suffice the water requirement of Palli village,” a government spokesperson stated.
Pali village Sarpanch Randhir Sharma expressed gratitude to PM Modi for providing piped water connection to every household in his village which was “definitely a daunting task”. “We are very happy that we got tap water for the first time since Independence. Water of hand pumps was a source of various water-borne diseases,” Sharma added. —
