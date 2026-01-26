DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Every vote strengthens nation’s democratic foundation: Sinha

Every vote strengthens nation’s democratic foundation: Sinha

Attends National Voters’ Day event in Jammu

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:35 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
L-G Manoj Sinha and others during an event in Jammu on Sunday.
Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that every vote cast plays a foundational role in strengthening the nation’s democratic edifice.

Advertisement

Addressing the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor called upon officials to raise awareness among citizens about the power of their franchise and motivate them to exercise it with responsibility and thoughtfulness.

Advertisement

“Every ballot cast becomes foundational to our nation’s edifice. Thus, elections represent far more than present-day choices — they embody our sacred duty to posterity, to collective destiny and to democratic resilience.

Advertisement

“The franchise reinforces accountability, transparency, and governmental responsiveness. I firmly believe a vote is the potent expression of citizen aspiration, conviction and purpose. Jammu and Kashmir must never forget: democracy’s essence lies in this — our collective will alone determines our nation’s path,” he said.

Sinha said that every vote holds the power to shape policies, institutions and national direction, adding that when exercised responsibly, the ballot becomes the most potent tool for determining the nation’s destiny.

Advertisement

“India, the world’s largest democracy, has reached remarkable heights while championing equality and harmony. Our democratic foundations are unmatched in depth and strength. Though many nations won freedom when we did, democracy has thrived most vigorously on Indian soil,” he said.

He congratulated the youth and citizens who received, after decades, their first complete opportunity to exercise their franchise.

The L-G also commended the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Office of Jammu and Kashmir for the conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha and J&K Legislative Assembly elections.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts