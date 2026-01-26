Every vote strengthens nation’s democratic foundation: Sinha

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that every vote cast plays a foundational role in strengthening the nation’s democratic edifice.

Addressing the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor called upon officials to raise awareness among citizens about the power of their franchise and motivate them to exercise it with responsibility and thoughtfulness.

“Every ballot cast becomes foundational to our nation’s edifice. Thus, elections represent far more than present-day choices — they embody our sacred duty to posterity, to collective destiny and to democratic resilience.

“The franchise reinforces accountability, transparency, and governmental responsiveness. I firmly believe a vote is the potent expression of citizen aspiration, conviction and purpose. Jammu and Kashmir must never forget: democracy’s essence lies in this — our collective will alone determines our nation’s path,” he said.

Sinha said that every vote holds the power to shape policies, institutions and national direction, adding that when exercised responsibly, the ballot becomes the most potent tool for determining the nation’s destiny.

“India, the world’s largest democracy, has reached remarkable heights while championing equality and harmony. Our democratic foundations are unmatched in depth and strength. Though many nations won freedom when we did, democracy has thrived most vigorously on Indian soil,” he said.

He congratulated the youth and citizens who received, after decades, their first complete opportunity to exercise their franchise.

The L-G also commended the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Office of Jammu and Kashmir for the conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha and J&K Legislative Assembly elections.