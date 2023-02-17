Ex-DGP Khajooria passes away

Jammu, February 16
Former DGP MM Khajooria (91), the first police officer in the UT to be inducted into the Indian Police Service, died following a brief illness on Wednesday night, officials said. He is survived by three daughters, six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Incumbent J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and all ranks of the police expressed grief over the demise of Khajooria.
