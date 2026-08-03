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In July last year, Bilal Lone had held the Hurriyat Conference responsible for its own irrelevance, calling the separatist conglomerate "non-functional", while also slamming Pakistan for creating a "mess" and "fissures" in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The Sunday's rally at village Dard Hari in Kupwara district by Bilal Lone marks a significant transition from separatist politics to mainstream political engagement, underscoring what he described as the need to respond to the changing realities on the ground while continuing to safeguard the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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With Bilal Lone's entry, the Handwara assembly constituency is likely to become the focal point of an emerging political contest between the two brothers, each claiming to carry forward the political and ideological legacy of their father, a prominent Hurriyat leader killed by terrorists on May 21, 2002 here during a memorial death anniversary rally for Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq.

Claiming the political legacy of his late father, Bilal Lone threw down the gauntlet to his political opponents, particularly his brother Sajjad Lone, asserting that he remains committed to the values, principles and ideals his father stood for. He vowed to continue fighting for the rights and interests of the people.

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"It is deeply saddening to see my father's name being maligned. He was a true man of the people who had the courage to challenge the powers that be. He stood firmly by his values and principles throughout his life. Unfortunately, his legacy and ideals are being overshadowed by narcissistic politics. I will not allow that to happen," he said.

Bilal Lone said political transitions should not be viewed with suspicion or ridicule when they are driven by the larger interests of the people.

"Let us accept the reality that the situation on the ground has changed and we are living in a different political reality. But that does not mean we abandon our effort to safeguard the interests of our people. What the moment demands is a meeting of minds, where people with different ideologies and political affiliations come together to evolve a common roadmap so that future generations can live with honour and dignity," he said.

"It cannot be a one-man show. Every right-thinking person has a role to play in this process," he added.

Bilal Lone's move is expected to draw attention not only because of the family rivalry but also because it reflects a broader trend of political realignment in Kashmir, where several former separatist leaders have either embraced mainstream politics or advocated engagement through democratic processes.

In an apparent attack on his brother, Bilal Lone criticised leaders who relied on "intimidation, abuse and divisive" politics to advance their interests.

His comments come amid an ongoing war of words between People's Conference president Sajjad Lone and the PDP leadership headed by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over allegations that the People's Conference was attempting to engineer defections from the PDP.

Bilal Lone argued that such politics only diverted attention from the pressing issues confronting the people.

"We should not be fighting each other. Political differences are natural, and there is nothing wrong with that. Our real fight should be to empower our society and build a better future for our children," he said.

The former Hurriyat leader also urged people to hold their elected representatives accountable for the promises they made before seeking public support and said he would continue to pursue local issues with the concerned authorities.

Bilal Lone called for greater political consensus in Jammu and Kashmir, saying leaders across ideological divides should work together to address the everyday concerns of the people and build a common roadmap for the region's future.

He said he has come not as someone claiming moral or political authority, but as "an ordinary person" willing to listen to people and understand their problems.

"I have not come before you as a towering political leader or someone who claims to have the final word on wisdom or integrity. I stand here as an ordinary person, just like you, who wants to listen, understand your pain, and work with you so that together we can begin the process of healing our wounds," he said.

Bilal Lone also said the focus should be on improving the lives of ordinary people by creating employment opportunities for educated youth, expanding opportunities for young entrepreneurs, strengthening education and healthcare sectors, supporting poor and middle-class families, and ensuring that development translates into better livelihoods.