Ex-minister discusses local issues with Arvind Kejriwal

Jammu, May 8
A day after joining AAP, former J&K minister and Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, giving rise to speculations that he may be given a senior position in the party.
Singh held a meeting with Kejriwal in Delhi and discussed several issues pertaining to J&K. In an official statement, Singh said the power and water crisis had created massive resentment among people. “A deep-rooted culture of corruption is prevalent in the UT with the general masses having lost their faith in the Central rule. The jobless and underemployed youth are a disappointed lot,” he said.
Kejriwal told Singh that the Delhi Government had provided jobs to over 10 lakh youths and was in the process of creating additional avenues as a measure of youth empowerment.
However, the meeting created speculation in Jammu that Harsh Dev may be given an important post.
