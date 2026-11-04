Ex-minister Prem Sagar Aziz returns to Congress; winds of change, says Karra

Aziz, who hails from the Bani-Basohli area in Kathua district, joined the BJP in October 2021 after resigning from the National Conference in support of its then provincial president, Devender Singh Rana, who had switched to the saffron party.

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Aziz was earlier associated with the Congress for 45 years, having joined the party in May 1972. He was elected the MLA from Bani in Kathua district on a Congress ticket in 2002.

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Welcoming Aziz and his supporters into the party fold in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including its working president Raman Bhalla, Karra said he had discharged various responsibilities in the Congress with dedication, rising from the block level to becoming a minister.

"Whatever responsibility was entrusted to him, he fulfilled them sincerely. He rose from the block level and went on to become a minister. Although he parted ways with us and left the party at one point, today he has returned. I believe this is an indication of the changing political times," Karra said.

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Aziz's return symbolised a broader shift in people's political thinking, particularly in response to the "divisive politics" pursued by the BJP, he added.

Karra also alleged that the BJP exploited religion for electoral gains and weakened the country's cherished "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb", the composite culture and communal harmony that form an integral part of India's heritage.

"Today, a new political consciousness is emerging among the people. Gradually, people have realised that the BJP used religion, caste and divisive politics to retain power, resorting to populist and opportunistic policies for electoral benefits," Karra claimed.

He also said that the return of Aziz will strengthen the Congress at the grass-roots level.

Aziz said his return to the Congress after eight years reaffirmed his commitment to the party and its leadership.

Recalling his long association with the Congress, Aziz said he served the party in various capacities, from the block level to becoming its state vice-president, MLA, chief whip and minister.

Aziz acknowledged that his departure caused displeasure among the party leaders but said certain circumstances had compelled him to take that decision. He assured the Congress leadership that he would continue working with dedication for the party and the people.