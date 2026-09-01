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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ex-serviceman dies after throat slit by kite string in Jammu

Ex-serviceman dies after throat slit by kite string in Jammu

Sustained critical injuries after coming into contact with the killer string while passing through Bishnah area on a two-wheeler

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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An ex-serviceman was killed after his throat was slit by a Chinese kite string while he was travelling through the Ring Road here, officials said on Monday.

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Naib Subedar Lakhvinder Singh (retd) sustained critical injuries after coming into contact with the killer string while passing through Bishnah area on a two-wheeler late Sunday, the officials said.

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They said the retired soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

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Singh was returning to his home in RS Pura after finishing work at an industrial unit in Bari Brahmana, where he was employed as a private security guard, the officials said.

The sale and use of the Chinese kite-string or ‘Manja’ is banned by the authorities and several shopkeepers were arrested in recent past across Jammu for clandestinely dealing with the material.

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The latest death has sparked concerns over the enforcement of the ban, with residents demanding strict action against those selling and using the prohibited string.

The officials said police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation is on to identify the culprits and bring them to book.

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