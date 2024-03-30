Ex-servicemen, political workers join BJP in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 29

Workers from several political parties and ex-servicemen joined the BJP in Jammu on Friday.

Most workers and ex-servicemen hailed from Mandal Lam, Laroka, Pukherni, Kampla, Raipur, Bhata, Qila Darhal, Naryian and adjoining areas. They joined the party in the presence of Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, at party headquarter in Trikuta Nagar here.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Raina said ex-servicemen who had served the country during their active service had now dedicated themselves to serve the nation by joining the saffron party.

Raina said prominent political and social personalities from all regions of J&K were joining the BJP in large numbers now.

“Today also, prominent personalities from the border area of Nowshera have joined the BJP ranks. We welcome them from the core of our heart,” Raina said.

“The BJP is marching towards victory in all five parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, and this is the result of public-centric and development-oriented governance provided by the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the state BJP president said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu