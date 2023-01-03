Ex-terrorist gets 8-year jail for rape in Kishtwar District

Jammu, January 2
A former terrorist was sentenced to eight-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 for rape that he committed six years ago.
Kishtwar District and Sessions Judge YP Kotwal sentenced Raju, alias Bilal, son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Chatroo, Kishtwar, to eight years in jail. “On December 8, 2016, the rape victim’s mother informed the Chatroo police station that Bilal committed the crime on December 4 when she had gone to a marriage ceremony of her relative. Bilal had arms and ammunition. He kidnapped the minor girl and also looted the ornaments of her daughter-in-law,” an official statement of the Kishtwar police read.
“Different teams were constituted and with the help of technical as well as human assistance, the accused was arrested. The offences were proved and subsequently the case challan was produced before the court on December 24, 2016,” the statement read.
6-year-old case
Bilal, a resident of Chatroo in Kishtwar, had committed the crime on December 4, 2016. The case challan was filed on December 24 of that year.
