Exam body awaits UT govt directive to reallocate Vaishno Devi medical students

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) is awaiting “clarifications” from the J&K Government before it can begin the process of adjusting medical students of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Katra, after the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) for its MBBS programme.

Officials told The Tribune on Saturday that the BOPEE has sought detailed directions from the government before initiating the exercise.

“We want to know details like how many seats have to be allocated in each college. We are waiting for it,” a senior BOPEE official said.

BOPEE, a government body, conducts entrance examinations and handles admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in the Union Territory.

The official said that the entire process would likely take at least four days. “Once we receive the directions from the government, we would require two days for issuing a public notice and two days for counselling,” the official said.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC had granted permission to the medical institute on September 8 last year. However, protests erupted in Jammu soon after admissions to the first MBBS batch began, following the allotment of a majority of seats to Muslim candidates. Of the 50 MBBS seats, 47 were allotted to Muslim students, triggering objections from right-wing groups in Jammu.

Earlier this month, the NMC withdrew the Letter of Permission granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence to run MBBS classes.

While several social and religious organisations in Jammu welcomed the decision, political parties in the Valley condemned the move, terming it communal. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned senior functionaries of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University over the institute’s failure to clear the recent National Medical Commission inspection.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo told The Tribune last week that the adjustment process had begun and that affected students would be accommodated in other medical colleges across the Union Territory. She said that students would be adjusted keeping merit and domicile in mind.

Asked about the issue, Minu Mahajan, Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir BOPEE, said on Saturday, “We are waiting for direction from the government.”

Sources said that Minister Sakina Itoo also met the BOPEE Chairperson in her office earlier this week regarding the matter.