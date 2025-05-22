DT
PT
Exchange of fire with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar, search operation under way

Exchange of fire with terrorists in J-K’s Kishtwar, search operation under way

According to reports, two to three terrorists are hiding in the area
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:13 AM May 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists, officials said.

The firefight took place between the security forces and the terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said.

“Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with police at Chhatru in Kishtwar this morning,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists, it added.

According to reports, two to three terrorists are hiding in the area.

