Expect 2 crore tourists this year, says L-G

PTI

Srinagar, April 27

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said he expected over two crore tourists visiting J&K this year, breaking the record for arrival of tourists in the Union Territory set last year.

“More than 300 film shoots were done here last year. This year, we will break that record as well. Our problem is that we compete against our own records. Last year 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir and I expected more than two crore tourists to visit this year. We will establish new records and break them,” Sinha told reporters after laying the foundation stone of a private hospital and medical college in Srinagar.