Expect cloudy weather with thunderstorm in J&K

PTI

Srinagar: The weatherman has said the weather will remain partly cloudy and thunderstorm can hit the region during the next 24 hours. Srinagar had 10.2° Celsius and Gulmarg 2.6° Celsius as the minimum temperature. IANS

Rape accused arrested

Jammu: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Reasi. Ganesh Singh, a resident of Chourakote-Bhomag, was arrested after a series of raids, SSP Amit Gupta said.