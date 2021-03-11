Expect cloudy weather with thunderstorm in J&K

Srinagar: The weatherman has said the weather will remain partly cloudy and thunderstorm can hit the region during the next 24 hours. Srinagar had 10.2° Celsius and Gulmarg 2.6° Celsius as the minimum temperature. IANS
Rape accused arrested
Jammu: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Reasi. Ganesh Singh, a resident of Chourakote-Bhomag, was arrested after a series of raids, SSP Amit Gupta said.
