Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Expedite water supply projects in Pir Panjal: Minister to officials

Expedite water supply projects in Pir Panjal: Minister to officials

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister Javed Rana during a tour of Poonch on Wednesday.
Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana, has emphasised efficient service delivery and timely implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Pir Panjal region.

He made these remarks during his visit to the region conducted to assess the progress of developmental activities, including JJM in Pir Panjal region.

Rana emphasised the need for expediting the water supply schemes in the region and set strict timelines for their completion to ensure safe drinking water for all. He directed officials to work on a war-footing, regularly monitor progress while highlighting the need for adherence to laid-down parameters.

He also reviewed the measures to maintain continuous supply of water in remote areas and called for proactive initiatives, including a robust complaint redress mechanism, to address public grievances effectively.

While reviewing the working of the Forest Department, Javed Rana called for effective strategies that lead to sustainable development while taking into consideration environmental concerns along with economic prosperity.

Rana expressed hope that the forest fraternity would work in tandem with communities to conserve and protect forests and environment. He exhorted the officers to work with dedication to solve public issues and concerns.

He further said that there is a need to attach high importance to addressing the challenges of climate change. He also laid stress on forest fire prevention and management mechanisms that have gained added significance due to the adverse climatic conditions and that mitigation measures need to be taken beforehand.

He directed the officers for optimum utilisation of available resources for revenue generation and sustainable livelihoods created through eco-tourism and forest recreation.

During his tour, the minister also visited Kotli Kalaban in Rajouri, Harni and Galotha villages in Mendhar and interacted with the locals there.

The delegations highlighted pressing issues such as water, forest rights, road connectivity, tribal issues, rural infrastructure and healthcare services.

The minister assured the delegations of the government’s commitment towards resolving their concerns in a time-bound manner, emphasising inclusive and sustainable development.

