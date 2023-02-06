Expedite work on electric bus project, officials told

Jammu: Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, has directed the officials concerned to expedite the process of electric bus project for its completion in the stipulated time frame. Pertinently, the administration is procuring a fleet of 200 electric buses, 100 each for Jammu and Srinagar. OC
Tenants’ info not provided, several booked in Reasi
Jammu: Eight cases have been registered against land owners, including hoteliers, for not providing details of tenants to the police in Reasi district, an official said. Four cases each were registered at the Katra and the Reasi police stations. The police have verified 326 tenants staying in different areas of the district so far, the official said. PTI
High-density plantation to boost fruit industry
Jammu: J&K is all set to revolutionise its fruit industry with the introduction of high-density plantation and production of quality planting material, Additional Chief Secretary, Agricultural production Department, Atal Dulloo said. The aim is to make J&K a self-reliant bio-economy and increase farmers' income, he said.
