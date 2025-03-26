Expenditure grants of over Rs 230 cr passed

The J&K Assembly on Tuesday passed Demands for Grants amounting to Rs 231.53 crore for security-related expenditure (SRE).

The grants were introduced by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the House and subsequently passed by voice vote. These grants included demand number two (SRE part) for 2025-26 amounting to Rs 162.21 crore and supplementary demands for grants for 2024-2025 amounting to Rs 69.32 crore.

Since the matter pertained to the Home Department, no cut motions were submitted by the members of the House, and there was no discussion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly also passed two appropriation bills, authorising withdrawal of funds from the UT’s consolidated fund for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The Appropriation Bills were introduced by Omar Abdullah and were passed by voice vote following their presentation. Additionally, the Assembly passed the J&K Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (L.A. Bill No. 1 of 2025) through a voice vote. This Bill aims to align the Union Territory’s GST Act with recent amendments made to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

Advertisement

Addressing the incorporation of Union Territory status in the Bill of Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, Abdullah said, “If we were not a Union Territory, demand number two, which has been passed just now, would have been open to discussion.”