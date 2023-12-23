Experts call for beefing up intel network, LoC mgmt

PTI

Jammu, December 22

Security and defence experts have called for immediate strengthening of the security management and intelligence network along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region, which witnessed the killing of 59 persons, including 24 security personnel and 28 terrorists, in terror incidents this year.

A day after four soldiers were killed when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in the border district of Poonch, they expressed concern over the increasing footprints of terrorists in the region.

Lt Gen Paramjit Singh (retd), who headed the Nagrota-based XVI Corps of the Army, acknowledged that the terrain where the incident took place was a difficult one. “But having said that, one needs to be prepared for all eventualities,” he said.

He said it was time the top brass in the corps went back to the drawing board and analysed the continuous “reverses” being witnessed in the area. “This area also has an unholy nexus between smugglers, drug cartels and people in the system,” Lt Gen Singh, who was one of the Army officers involved in the Balakote strike in 2019, said.

India had hit back at terror camps, especially of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed group, after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a car explosion in Pulwama in February 2019.

