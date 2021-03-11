Experts discuss grey-zone warfare, its impact on J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 3

A three-day conclave on grey-zone warefare, organised by the Udhampur-based Northern Command, concluded here today. Experts from defence and other sectors shared their insights on the salient aspects of grey-zone warfare with a special focus on J&K.

An Army spokesman said, “The Northern Command faces the unique challenge of two-and-a-half front with live phenomenon of grey-zone warfare.” Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, expressed gratitude to the speakers.