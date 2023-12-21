Explosion at police camp in Poonch district

Jammu, December 20
A mysterious blast took place in a police camp in Poonch district, said officials on Wednesday. Official sources said that a mysterious blast took place on Tuesday evening in the premises of an armed police camp in the Surankote area of Poonch district.
"There is no report of any injury in this incident. Windows panes of some parked vehicles were shattered in this incident," said sources.
"Investigation is going on to ascertain the exact cause of the blast," they added.
