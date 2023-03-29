Explosion heard near International Border in Kathua district of Jammu

Jammu, March 29
An explosion was heard near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu region late on Wednesday.
The explosion occurred near border police post in Sanyal area of Hiranagar in Kathua.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said that explosion was heard in the area which is close to IB with Pakistan.
He said senior police officials have reached the spot.
There were no further details till filing of this report.
