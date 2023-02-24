Explosion in Baramulla district injures civilian

Srinagar: A civilian was injured in a blast in Baramulla district on Thursday. The injured has been identified as Mohammad Jamal Dar of Sopore. The victim was working in paddy fields near his house. The injured has been shifted to SKIMS Hospital in Soura. pti
Three bank accounts frozen over ‘fraudulent’ transactions
Jammu: The police on Thursday froze three bank accounts in Kishtwar after detecting “fraudulent transactions related to drug trafficking” by one Mohd Iqbal Khanday with his suppliers and consumers. Besides, a bike was also seized, officials said. pti
Traffic dry days announced on Jammu-Srinagar highway
Jammu: The NHAI has been asked to undertake repair works on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Accordingly, February 24 has been declared as traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga tunnel. Similar days on the highway will also be observed on March 3 and March 10.
