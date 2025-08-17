DT
Explosives used to blast giant boulders

Explosives used to blast giant boulders

PTI
Kishtwar, Updated At : 09:26 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Explosives were used to blast giant boulders hampering the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the disaster-hit Chisoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on the third day on Saturday, officials said.

Army has also deployed additional troops to intensify the efforts, they said. Racing against time since the chances of digging out the survivors alive fade with every passing hour, the rescuers expedited the operation in the evening by using explosive substances to blast the oversized boulders that could not be shifted with earth-movers or other equipment.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, General Officer Commanding of Army’s Delta Force Major General APS Bal, and CISF Deputy Inspector General M K Yadav also visited the village, while Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Jammu Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are camping in the area to supervise the operation.

