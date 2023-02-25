Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik in 1989 case

Jammu, February 24

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik was on Friday identified by an eyewitness in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case.

Malik appeared before the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act court in Jammu through video-conferencing from the Tihar Jail, where he is lodged in a terror-funding case.

Rubaiya, daughter of former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, had identified Malik as one of the the five accused in the case in July last year. Malik has been demanding that he be brought to Jammu court for cross-questioning of eyewitnesses, but his requests have been rejected by the Tihar authorities.

Senior public prosecutor SK Bhat said the eyewitness identified Malik and two other accused — Ali Mohammad Mir and Mohammad Zaman. Mir is among the prime accused in the case. He had allegedly taken Rubaiya in his vehicle.

Bhat said the eyewitness told the court that he had gone to Sopore a day after the kidnapping, where he met two accused at a guest house. The eyewitness corroborated the names and place in his statement.

Bhat said the court had fixed March 31 as the next date of the hearing in the case. Another eyewitness, who could not come due to poor health, is also expected to come to the court on the next date. — OC

