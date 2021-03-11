Facing hate campaign: 'The Kashmir Files' director

New Delhi, May 3
Calling himself a victim of hate campaign, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri today accused the Foreign Correspondents’ Club here of cancelling his press conference. Taking to social media, Agnihotri claimed the club cancelled his press conference in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate campaign against The Kashmir Files and that now he would hold an open house conference at the Press Club of India on the same day — May 5.
“The president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club said some powerful mediapersons objected to the event and threatened that they would resign en masse if the conference is held,” Agnihotri said.
The film director said the club had decided to host the conference as many foreign mediapersons were keen to know the truth about the Kashmiri Hindus’ genocide.
“Many foreign correspondents have called me and are still willing to attend the conference,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Press Club of India tweeted that it was not facilitating any event on May 5. “The club allows press conferences only with advanced booking. Bookings have to be done through a member of the club,” it stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested