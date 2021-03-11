Facing hate campaign: 'The Kashmir Files' director

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Calling himself a victim of hate campaign, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri today accused the Foreign Correspondents’ Club here of cancelling his press conference. Taking to social media, Agnihotri claimed the club cancelled his press conference in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate campaign against The Kashmir Files and that now he would hold an open house conference at the Press Club of India on the same day — May 5.

“The president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club said some powerful mediapersons objected to the event and threatened that they would resign en masse if the conference is held,” Agnihotri said.

The film director said the club had decided to host the conference as many foreign mediapersons were keen to know the truth about the Kashmiri Hindus’ genocide.

“Many foreign correspondents have called me and are still willing to attend the conference,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Press Club of India tweeted that it was not facilitating any event on May 5. “The club allows press conferences only with advanced booking. Bookings have to be done through a member of the club,” it stated.