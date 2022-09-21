IAS officer Shah Faesal moves SC to withdraw name from plea on abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi, September 20
IAS officer Shah Faesal has moved the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of his name from the list of petitioners who challenged the order to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to J&K.
Faesal, who had submitted his resignation to the government, and floated his political party—J&K People's Movement— in 2019. In April, the government accepted Faesal’s application for withdrawing his resignation. Faesal filed the application in April this year seeking deletion of his name from the list of seven petitioners who challenged the scrapping of Article 370.
Other petitioners are Javid Ahmad Bhat, Shehla Rashid Shora, Ilyas Laway, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Hussain Padder. On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of J&K of its special status and bifurcate it into two UTs.
