Fake encounter case: AFT suspends Capt’s life term

Chandigarh, November 13

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has suspended the life sentence awarded to an Army Captain by a Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) on the charges of killing three civilians in a “fake encounter” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Evidence not convincing The AFT held that the evidence relied upon by the prosecution and accepted by the SGCM was not convincing enough to hold the applicant guilty.

After holding that the evidence relied upon by the prosecution and accepted by the SGCM was not convincing enough to hold the applicant guilty, the AFT granted him bail over three years after his arrest.

Declining to stay the conviction, the AFT has allowed the Army authorities to promulgate the sentence of cashiering and life imprisonment and to hand over the accused to the civil jail in Jammu, from where he would be released on bail in accordance with legal provisions.

Three civilians were killed in July 2020 at Amshipora, in what the Captain maintained was an encounter with terrorists based on specific information. However, it was later labelled as a staged killing. The SGCM held him guilty in March 2023 on six charges under Sections 69 of the Army Act read with Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his petition before the tribunal, he averred that during pre-trial proceedings, statutory procedures were not complied with, he was not given the opportunity to examine witnesses and inadmissible evidence was relied upon by the SGCM.

The tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen CP Mohanty observed that the SGCM placed heavy reliance on the confession statement of the accused recorded during the court of inquiry when he was under arrest and its recording was not in accordance with the law. “In our considered view, the confession is in clear violation to the requirement of Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act, so also in breach of Sections 24, 25, and 26 of the Act,” the Bench said.

“The statement of the accused in the summary of evidence is totally different from the one recorded in the court of inquiry. Even in the SGCM, the accused has not supported his confessional statement,” the Bench said.

