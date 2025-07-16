DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fall Armyworm outbreak wreaks havoc on maize crop in Udhampur

Fall Armyworm outbreak wreaks havoc on maize crop in Udhampur

article_Author
ANI
Udhampur, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Fall Armyworm pest has wreaked havoc on the maize crops in Udhampur’s Mansar panchayat, causing huge losses to farmers in the district.

Advertisement

The Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) is a polyphagous insect that feeds mainly on maize and more than 80 other crops, including wheat, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetable crops and cotton. FAW is a global threat to food security, impacting food production and rural livelihoods.

Chief Agricultural Officer Harbans Singh stated that the effect of the Fall Armyworm on the crop was also the result of the late sowing of the crop. He advised farmers to sow their crops early, further stating that pesticides had been spread on 3,000 hectares of land to prevent any further infestation.

Advertisement

“Maize is cultivated across 26,000 hectares in the district. Fall Armyworm has been infesting here for 2-3 years, primarily due to the late sowing of the crop. I would hence advise early sowing of crops. Nearly 3,000 hectares have been infested, and our teams are going into the field for investigation. We are spreading information on the pesticide and measures for preventing infestation” Singh said.

Maize farmer Karnail Singh expressed his plight on the loss of the crop and appealed to the government to conduct an inquiry into the situation. “Most of our crops have been destroyed by worms. The government should conduct an inquiry on why this is happening. Our income will be affected by this much destruction” Singh said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts