Farmers’ meet marks Good Governance Day in Doda

Jammu, December 25

To mark the celebration of Good Governance Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bhihari Vajpayee, the Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Doda, on Monday organised a one-day Kisan Conference under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme.

The conference was managed by Anil Gupta, Chief Agriculture Officer, under the guidance and direction of DC Harvinder Singh. The event was inaugurated by District Development Council chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal and DDC vice chairperson Sangeeta Rani amid enthusiastic participation from the farming community.

The conference aimed to promote progressive agricultural practices and enhance the welfare of farmers, aligning with the government’s commitment to good governance. The gathering witnessed a large turnout of farmers, reflecting their keen interest in the proceedings.

The event featured departmental stalls that showcased innovations and advancements in agriculture. Farmers had the opportunity to explore these stalls, gaining valuable insights into modern farming techniques and technologies. The farmers having grown exemplary agro-products were awarded in the programme. Some beneficiaries of the Horticulture department were given sanctioned letters under UT Capex Budget 2023-24 for establishing their own processing units and water sources.

Floral tribute was paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country.

In his address, the DDC chairman urged the stakeholder departments involved in farmers’ welfare to create mass awareness about the intervention schemes launched by the government for the betterment of the farming community. He advised the farmers to use the latest technology, high yielding variety seeds, and scientific management to improve their earnings.

