Farmers receive training in organic farming at Tatarsu

Jammu, May 24

To introduce and promote organic farming, the Agriculture Department, under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, conducted a one-day training session for farmers at Tatarsu village of the district.

The initiative taken under the supervision of Chief Agriculture Officer, Ram Gopal Sharma, was executed by a team of experts, including Agriculture Extension Officer Jagdish Bali, who was assisted by Junior Agriculture Extension Officer Arun Kumar.

The event was aimed at educating the farmers of the newly formed cluster, Golden Organic Farm, on various organic farming techniques.

The experts provided detailed instructions on the preparation of organic manure and organic insecticides and pesticides. They also demonstrated the use of pheromone insect traps, specifically meant to combat the White Fly pest, and discussed the benefits of using organic manure, line-sowing techniques and other modern farming practices.

During the event, 50 farmers were registered and received free resources to aid their transition to organic farming. These resources included plastic drums for manure preparation, rajma seeds, pheromone insect traps, and other essential items.

The agriculture extension officer emphasised the government’s goal of transforming Tatarsu village into a “fully organic farming village” within the next three years.

Highlighting the advantages of organic farming, he said it prevented outbreak of diseases caused by chemical fertilizers and pesticides and improved soil fertility. Besides, organic produce fetch higher market prices, he added.

