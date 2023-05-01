 Farooq Abdullah attacks Centre for not holding G20 meet in Jammu; criticises settlement of non-locals : The Tribune India

Farooq Abdullah attacks Centre for not holding G20 meet in Jammu; criticises settlement of non-locals

National Conference chief claims that Dogra identity is under threat

Farooq Abdullah attacks Centre for not holding G20 meet in Jammu; criticises settlement of non-locals

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah speaks during an event organised on the International Worker’s Day, in Jammu on May 1, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jammu, May 1

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday attacked the government, saying it is unfortunate that G20 meetings were scheduled in Ladakh and Kashmir but not in Jammu, and slammed BJP leaders for not raising the issue.

He also opposed the settlement of non-locals in Jammu and claimed that the Dogra identity is under threat.

“It is very unfortunate that G20 meeting can be held in Ladakh and Kashmir but not in Jammu. Is Jammu not important? It is sad that not a single BJP leader, even those who chanted ‘Jammu, Jammu, Jammu and Dogra, Dogra, Dogra’ raised the issue. They have taken Jammu for granted believing that it is in their pocket,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a NC function at its headquarters here.

Asked about the public notice issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board seeking online applications from people, who have migrated to Jammu temporarily or permanently, for allotment of 336 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission here, he said, “It shows what we have been saying all the time that demographic change is being brought about.”

“Jammu is going to lose its identity, the Dogra identity is going to disappear and that is what Maharaja (Hari Singh – the last Dogra ruler) fought against. It was not (NC founder) Sheikh Abdullah or our party that brought that (state subject) law in 1927 for job and land protection. He (Maharaja) wanted his culture and identity to remain intact, Abdullah said.

He said if outsiders are settled here, where will the locals go. “They want to vanish this (Dogra) identity and it is very surprising that not a single BJP leader speaks about it. The people from outside will settle here and take our land and jobs slowly,” the NC leader said.

On the April 20 terrorist attack on an Army truck in Poonch district that left five soldiers dead, Abdullah said contrary to the BJP’s claims, terrorism is still alive in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Has terrorism been ever finished? They were claiming that terrorism is finished with the abrogation of Article 370 (in 2019). There is no Article 370 (now) but terrorism is still there,” the former chief minister said, adding that “terrorism had heightened in the region”.

In 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said the killing of the five soldiers is a “shame for us and we regret the loss”.

Supporting casual and need-based workers seeking regularisation, the NC leader said “the world is celebrating labour day and they (the administration) should think about the plight of these workers and how they are running the affairs of their families in the present times of high inflation”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

2
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

4
Entertainment

‘So many Sheras, so many guns around me now’: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

5
Punjab

8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

6
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

8
Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

9
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

10
Haryana

Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Top News

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...

SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Priyank is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi d...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Chandigarh: Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: Simarjit Bains' Lok Insaaf Party to back BJP nominee

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk