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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Farooq Abdullah backs RSS call for dialogue with Pakistan

Farooq Abdullah backs RSS call for dialogue with Pakistan

NC chief described the development as 'a very big move'

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Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. FILE
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National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday backed RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks advocating dialogue with Pakistan, saying that “war is not an option.”

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He made the remarks while responding to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent statement favouring engagement with Pakistan.

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Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah described the development as “a very big move.”

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“I think you already know it is a very big move that the RSS chief has said that there should be talks with Pakistan and today the former Army chief has also backed his statement,” he said, referring to former Army chief MM Naravane, who supported Hosabale’s remarks.

“I am glad that somebody is now thinking that war is not an option. It is a question of dialogue and through dialogue we must solve our problems,” Abdullah said.

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On Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had said sustained dialogue between India and Pakistan remained the only viable path to lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to another question about the BRICS meeting underway in New Delhi, Abdullah said he was pleased that the meeting was taking place.

“We hope there is peace in west Asia and I hope BRICS will also put pressure. I am glad that the American President is in China and I am sure China will also play its part so that there is peace,” he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers downsizing their cavalcades, Abdullah said the move was welcome. “I think it is very good. It shows that we are short of fuel and obviously we have to meet that challenge. I hope everybody will reduce their cavalcade,” he added.

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