Farooq Abdullah claims lack of support within INDIA bloc on restoration of J-K statehood

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed deep disappointment over the INDIA bloc, especially the Congress, “not supporting” the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood with the “expected vigour”.

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In a candid assessment of the opposition bloc, Abdullah said that while his party remained a committed member of the alliance, it had fallen short of its potential.

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He also flagged the lack of a robust, unified approach to Jammu and Kashmir’s issues as a primary point of contention within the bloc.

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“You see, that has been our biggest objection to this national alliance...we have the hope that they would, with far more vigour, fight for our cause. That has not happened. Really very sad that the major party Indian National Congress has not really played the role that we expect from it,” Abdullah told PTI in an interview.

He further urged the alliance to move beyond being a mere electoral pact, calling for more frequent meetings to address the “ignored” future of the nation.

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“....it is very clear that we are not part of the BJP and we will never be part of it. We are part of the INDIA bloc. I hope that the alliance post-election will get together again and take up not only the national issue but the issue of Jammu and Kashmir statehood in a much stronger way,” he said.

Abdullah, a three-time Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said it was “very important” to have frequent meetings of the INDIA bloc. “This alliance is not only for elections. It is for the future of this nation which at times is being ignored. I am very sad to say this.”

In reply to a question on the current state of democratic condition and political environment for emerging youth leaders, he regretted that the opposition has not been able to project a leader “who could meet the challenges” posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He advised opposition leaders to have a far more robust approach to the general public, “leave air-conditioned offices” and face the “heat and dust” as a common man.

“Today’s politics is very different to what it was 50 years ago,” he said, adding that today “we don’t have Gandhi, Nehru or Indira”.

Abdullah expressed hope that the Centre will take a decision on the restoration of statehood to J&K after the process of assembly elections in various states is over.

He said Prime Minister Modi and the government were committed, both in the Parliament as well as in the Supreme Court, to restoring statehood to J&K.

“Now, how long will they take this? One cannot say. And their assurances to the Chief Minister (Omar Abdullah) have been there. Assurances to our members of Parliament, who went and met the Home Minister (Amit Shah). He also assured them. We are hopeful that after these state elections are over, they will take up this issue of statehood,” he said.

Asked whether his party would approach the Supreme Court to seek a clarification surrounding the timeline for restoring statehood, Abdullah acknowledged that while the prime minister and the home minister had given repeated assurances, a specific date remained elusive but indicated if things did not materialise, the party may approach the top court.

The apex court had directed in December 2023 that statehood be restored “at the earliest”.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had delivered three concurring judgements upholding abrogation of Article 370.

The then chief justice had said, “We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by September 30, 2024. Restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest...”

Abdullah indicated that if the current political assurances do not materialise, the National Conference may explore the legal option. “I think that is the logical outcome if it does not move any further,” he said regarding the possibility of a fresh petition, adding “then the only thing we are left with is the Supreme Court”.

Regarding the relations between the ruling National Conference with the Centre, he said as far as government-to-government relationship was concerned, it was there and recently a good package was given for rural roads. “There are many issues that are still pending with the central government and I am sure slowly and steadily they will also be taken up,” he said.

Abdullah, a veteran politician with nearly five decades of political career, was asked to give advice to emerging youth leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

“To my people and to the leaders of today, I would say, be honest in what you want to do and be straight. Don’t bluff the people. People are far more intelligent than one realises,” he warned.

He urged the youth to stay focused on removing poverty and ignorance, despite the “enemies in every direction” attempting to change their course.