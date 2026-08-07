Farooq Abdullah enthrals audience at sporting event by singing 'Lag ja gale'

The audience at a sporting event in Srinagar on Friday were in for a musical surprise when former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah enthralled them by singing the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song "Lag ja gale".

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A local band was performing at the concluding ceremony of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournament at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here when Abdullah asked for the microphone.

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Then breaking into his impromptu act, 88-year-old Abdullah sang the popular number from the 1964 movie "Woh Kaun Thi", drawing a huge round of applause from the audience.

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Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC), also enjoyed the local band's performance.

Addressing the audience later at the prize distribution ceremony, he also applauded the performance of the golfers.

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"I want to applaud whatever you people have done. It is a yeoman's service to this game," he said.

The former Union minister said time has come for the country to win medals in the Olympics, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.

"The time has come when we must also rise to that occasion. Our country can produce such golfers. Now, we have seen the young talent that is here today. But this young talent has to grow, and other talent has to come up. We have to back it," he said.

He also advised the youth to stay away from alcohol.

"If we have to take the country to the heights, we have to work hard. It is not that after winning one tournament, you just sit down, but you practice. Unless you practice for more than 14 hours, you will never become a champion that the world recognizes. If you want to become a champion, then you have to give up other things and concentrate on this," he added.

Abdullah also said the Jammu and Kashmir government will incorporate suggestions on improving the RSGC and the game in the Union territory.