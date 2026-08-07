DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Farooq Abdullah enthrals audience at sporting event by singing 'Lag ja gale'

Farooq Abdullah enthrals audience at sporting event by singing 'Lag ja gale'

Breaking into his impromptu act, 88-year-old Abdullah sang the popular number from the 1964 movie "Woh Kaun Thi", drawing a huge round of applause from the audience

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:59 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah speaks during the sixth Jammu and Kashmir Golf Tournament, at Royal Spring Golf Course (RSGC), in Srinagar, Thursday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The audience at a sporting event in Srinagar on Friday were in for a musical surprise when former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah enthralled them by singing the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song "Lag ja gale".

Advertisement

A local band was performing at the concluding ceremony of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournament at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here when Abdullah asked for the microphone.

Advertisement

Then breaking into his impromptu act, 88-year-old Abdullah sang the popular number from the 1964 movie "Woh Kaun Thi", drawing a huge round of applause from the audience.

Advertisement

Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC), also enjoyed the local band's performance.

Addressing the audience later at the prize distribution ceremony, he also applauded the performance of the golfers.

Advertisement

"I want to applaud whatever you people have done. It is a yeoman's service to this game," he said.

The former Union minister said time has come for the country to win medals in the Olympics, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.

"The time has come when we must also rise to that occasion. Our country can produce such golfers. Now, we have seen the young talent that is here today. But this young talent has to grow, and other talent has to come up. We have to back it," he said.

He also advised the youth to stay away from alcohol.

"If we have to take the country to the heights, we have to work hard. It is not that after winning one tournament, you just sit down, but you practice. Unless you practice for more than 14 hours, you will never become a champion that the world recognizes. If you want to become a champion, then you have to give up other things and concentrate on this," he added.

Abdullah also said the Jammu and Kashmir government will incorporate suggestions on improving the RSGC and the game in the Union territory.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts