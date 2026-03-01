DT
Farooq Abdullah, J-K Deputy CM escape unhurt in attack by gunman in Jammu

Farooq Abdullah, J-K Deputy CM escape unhurt in attack by gunman in Jammu

The incident took place at posh Greater Kailash locality of Jammu

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:02 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary escaped unhurt in an attack by a gunman outside a marriage hall on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night, officials said.

The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, was overpowered by security guards and was whisked away for questioning, they said.

The incident took place at the posh Greater Kailash locality of Jammu when Abdullah and the Deputy Chief Minister were coming out of a marriage function, the officials said.

They said the accused, who is in his 70s, was waiting outside the venue and tried to fire at Abdullah. However, two police personnel — an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector — overpowered him but he managed to fire one shot before he was disarmed and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the firing, the officials said, adding Jamwal was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

Abdullah and Choudhary had come to greet party leader B. S. Chouhan on the marriage of his son, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his father had a close shave.

"Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM," Omar said in a post on X.

The police said an attempt on the life of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah has been thwarted.

“An attempt was made on the life of Farooq Abdullah when he was attending a marriage ceremony at the Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu.

“The security deployed with the protectee immediately swung into action, thwarted the attempt and took the accused into custody, who was later identified as Kamal Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu,” police said in a statement.

The pistol used in the crime has also been seized from the accused’s possession, the statement said.

“Further investigation is underway,” police said.

Tags :
