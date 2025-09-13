Farooq Abdullah offers prayers at Hazratbal shrine for peace

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered prayers along with his son and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Hazratbal mosque here, a week after a controversy erupted over the placement of a plaque bearing the national emblem in the shrine.

He also asked fruit growers in Jammu and Kashmir to take crop insurance, saying otherwise, there will always be losses due to changes in the weather patterns. “I have said it many times. Our people don’t know how important it is (to have crop insurance). The weather pattern has changed and if we do not take crop insurance, people will always suffer losses,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The senior Abdullah said he prayed at the Hazratbal shrine for peace and brotherhood between Muslims and Hindus in the country.

“Prayed to God to forgive our sins, take the people of J&K out of this difficulty, have mercy on India and keep brotherhood; and that bond between Hindus and Muslims should prevail,” he said.

Last Friday, a huge controversy erupted in Kashmir after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised in the Hazratbal shrine. Most political parties accused Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem in the mosque and demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal.

The NC president said there is conflict everywhere in the world and urged people to seek God. “Look at the situation in Gaza. Muslims everywhere are being thrashed because we have distanced ourselves from God. Until we go nearer to God and leave this dishonesty and theft, Allah will not forgive us,” he said.

On Saturday, Omar Abdullah joined the devotees at the revered shrine here on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, and prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity for the people of the Union Territory.

The chief minister offered the Magrib namaz (evening prayers) at the shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Muhammad.

He criticised the use of the national emblem on a renovation plaque by the Waqf Board at Srinagar’s Hazratbal mosque, asserting that the symbol is meant for government functions and not religious institutions.

Abdullah, who is touring the flood-affected areas in south Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board should apologise for the “mistake” that has hurt religious sentiments.

His comments follow a major controversy that erupted after the plaque bearing the Ashoka emblem was placed inside the revered Hazratbal shrine and vandalised by unidentified people shortly after prayers on Friday.

After the prayers, he was blessed with a glimpse of the holy relic, along with the other devotees.