Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence in Srinagar

Police officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that no VIP movement is advised on the day of the Pulwama attack anniversary

Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence in Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah. PTI file

PTI

Srinagar, February 14

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah was on Monday prevented from leaving his residence here in view of security concerns on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, prompting him to lodge a strong protest.

Sources in the National Conference, of which Abdullah is the president, said he was scheduled to travel to Jammu by road, a stretch of nearly 300 km. The information about the programme had been conveyed to authorities concerned five days ago, but to his dismay, Abdullah found that the exits from his house were barred.

Abdullah, a former three-time chief minister and a sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, managed to walk out of his house in the afternoon and is said to have hitched a ride from a passerby for a short distance before the security team persuaded him to return home in a police vehicle.

Police officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that no VIP movement is advised on the day of the Pulwama attack anniversary.

On this day in 2019, 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a bus carrying security personnel.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

2
Jalandhar

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

3
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Chandigarh

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

6
Punjab

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

7
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

8
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

9
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

10
Punjab

Amit Shah targets Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over mafia

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says Punjab needs ‘double engine of development’

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...

Channi will run a govt of small and medium businessmen, traders and farmers, says Rahul Gandhi in Hoshiarpur

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

Slams the Centre over farm bills

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Kala Ramachandra appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

According to police transfers ordered by the Haryana governm...

Resolve anomaly of Generals getting lower pay than juniors within six month, HC to Centre

Resolve anomaly of Generals getting lower pay than juniors within six month, HC to Centre

There have been instances where even an officer of the rank ...

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more Covid infections

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Patiala: YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams