Farooq Abdullah questions Centre’s silence on violence in PoK

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the Centre’s silence over the violence in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying the government should raise the issue if it considers the region an integral part of India.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to speak out on the situation in PoJK.

Advertisement

“I have said this many times. I have appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to go there, see what the people’s problems are and try to address them,” he said.

Advertisement

The former Chief Minister said the Centre repeatedly asserts that PoK is an integral part of India but has remained silent over the recent violence there.

“They keep saying that PoK is our part. If it is your part, then why don’t you talk about it? Why don’t you say that whatever is happening there should stop? I have not heard any statement from the government on it,” Abdullah said.

Advertisement

His remarks came a day after at least 14 activists of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) were killed and more than two dozen others injured in clashes with law-enforcement personnel during the first phase of elections to the so-called legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India has described the elections as an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation of the territory and conceal what it termed “grave” human rights violations in the region.

Responding to another question, Abdullah said the government must fulfil the assurances it had given to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), failing which the campaign could gather further momentum.

“If the government does not fulfil the promises it has made, revoke the FIRs, and stop harassing those who provided food, water and support to the protesters, then this campaign will grow further and bring about change,” he said.

Referring to reports of a policeman opening fire with an AK-47 during protests in Bihar, Abdullah said, “Everyone knows about it, and you must have heard what the president of the All India Students’ Association has said. This will not stop. Students have risen against it and they will carry the movement forward.”

The NC president declined to comment on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s apology over her recent remarks at Jantar Mantar, where she had justified the use of force against Kashmiris.

“I do not want to say anything about it,” he said.

Asked about Mehbooba Mufti’s announcement of protests on August 5, the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah said, “It is her job; she can do what she likes.”