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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Farooq Abdullah slams BJP's criticism of J&K statehood resolution

Farooq Abdullah slams BJP's criticism of J&K statehood resolution

Says the saffron party always wanted to subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. FILE
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National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday reacted sharply to the BJP's criticism over the statehood resolution passed by the Assembly, saying that the saffron party always wanted to subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On September 28, the Assembly passed a resolution, urging the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately.

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When asked to respond to the BJP describing the statehood resolution as "unconstitutional", Abdullah told reporters here, "Right from the beginning, they (the BJP) have wanted to enslave the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There is nothing new in that." The resolution also made a reference to the previous resolutions passed by the House on greater autonomy and special status.

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It read, "In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India." On June 26, 2000, the NC-led government had passed a resolution for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953.

On November 6, 2024, the House passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status.

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Asked whether the autonomy issue was still relevant, the NC president asked, "Who says it doesn't hold value? But not to them (BJP). Since the country became independent, they have always been against it. There is nothing new. But we have to counter it." The three-time chief minister also dismissed the opposition's criticism in the Assembly against the National Conference government as healthy.

"That is the very purpose of an Assembly: that there is debate. During the debate, if the government has made mistakes, they are brought to light, and the government responds to them; that is the very purpose of an Assembly," he said.

When asked about Chief Minister Omar Abdullah being targeted by the opposition, Farooq Abdullah said, "So what? The chief minister should be targeted. The one who sits in that chair has to face these things."

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