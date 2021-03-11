Farooq Abdullah wants Rs 20 lakh relief for Ramban tunnel collapse mishap victims

PTI

Srinagar, May 22

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has sought Rs 20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families. The unfortunate event, he said, had left the victim families in dire straits. The National Conference president called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.

The J&K government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh and asked the construction company to pay Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the victims.