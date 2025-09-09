DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Farooq, Omar pay tributes to NC founder Sheikh Abdullah on death anniversary

Farooq, Omar pay tributes to NC founder Sheikh Abdullah on death anniversary

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and other party leaders pay tributes to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 43rd death anniversary in Srinagar on Monday. ANI
Advertisement

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 43rd death anniversary.

Advertisement

The Abdullahs paid floral tributes to the National Conference founder, who was popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, at his mausoleum at Naseembagh in Hazratbal area.

Special supplications and prayers were made for the National Conference founder who is credited with turning around the socio-economic condition in Jammu and Kashmir with his decisions like Land to Tiller Act and right to education.

Advertisement

Sheikh Abdullah also played a pivotal role in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the union of India.

Besides the Abdullahs, Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, Advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani and party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and other leaders were present at the function.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts